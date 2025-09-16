Open Menu

Saudi 'Reef' Program Launches Media Initiative To Showcase Impact On Rural Development

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025

Saudi ‘Reef’ program launches media initiative to showcase impact on rural development

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, known as ‘Saudi Reef’, has launched a new media initiative titled ‘Sustainable Reef’ to highlight its role in empowering rural communities and promoting agricultural and economic sustainability across the Kingdom.

The initiative reflects the government’s broader efforts to support farmers and rural families, enhance quality of life, and strengthen national food security.

Since its inception, Saudi Reef has benefited more than 87,000 rural families, offering direct financial support that helped expand businesses, increase income, and create sustainable livelihoods. In addition to funding, the program provides training, technical guidance, and capacity-building, underlining the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing resilient rural communities capable of contributing effectively to the national economy.

The program targets eight key agricultural sectors; Saudi coffee, value-added products, livestock, rain-fed crops, beekeeping and honey production, aromatic plants, fisheries, and fruits. By investing in these areas, Saudi Reef seeks to ensure sustainability, stability, and long-term empowerment for rural families.

Incorporating modern technologies, the program also promotes smart farming practices by integrating the internet of Things (IoT) and big data into agricultural processes. Thousands of farmers benefit from its integrated support system, which focuses on both innovation and sustainability.

Officials noted that the program has also encouraged youth participation, strengthened rural supply chains, and spurred new investment in local economies, aligning closely with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

