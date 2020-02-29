UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Relief Center Head Expects Spread Of Coronavirus To Slow Down In April-May

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:54 PM

Saudi Relief Center Head Expects Spread of Coronavirus to Slow Down in April-May

Abdullah Alrabeeah, the supervisor general of Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, told reporters on Saturday that he expected the coronavirus spread to decrease in April-May thanks to warmer weather

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Abdullah Alrabeeah, the supervisor general of Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, told reporters on Saturday that he expected the coronavirus spread to decrease in April-May thanks to warmer weather.

"The good news about the virus is in some countries, especially China, it is fading away, which is good. The good news about it is what we call mortality. The [mortality] rate is low compared to other viruses... The bad news it spreads quicker than others," Alrabeeah said ahead of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

"As a doctor, I am more optimistic. Like other viruses in April-May it will dip down, that's my expectation," he added.

Alrabeeah explained that the spread of such viruses slows down as the heat goes up.

He added that as of now the outbreak had had no impact on KSrelief's operations.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus infected more than 79,000 people in mainland China, while over 2,800 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. According to the latest WHO data, the number of those infected outside China has reached 4,691, while 67 people have died.

Related Topics

Weather World China Riyadh Doctor Died Saudi December Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canada Welcomes US-Taliban Peace Agreement - Ambas ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Say Location of Intra-Afghan Talks to Be A ..

2 minutes ago

Two die in Quetta firing

5 minutes ago

Two killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Olive farming becomes popular in Hazara

7 minutes ago

Tahir Nasarullah elected Lahore High Court Bar Ass ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.