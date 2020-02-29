Saudi Relief Center Head Expects Spread of Coronavirus to Slow Down in April-May

Abdullah Alrabeeah, the supervisor general of Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, told reporters on Saturday that he expected the coronavirus spread to decrease in April-May thanks to warmer weather

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Abdullah Alrabeeah, the supervisor general of Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, told reporters on Saturday that he expected the coronavirus spread to decrease in April-May thanks to warmer weather.

"The good news about the virus is in some countries, especially China, it is fading away, which is good. The good news about it is what we call mortality. The [mortality] rate is low compared to other viruses... The bad news it spreads quicker than others," Alrabeeah said ahead of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

"As a doctor, I am more optimistic. Like other viruses in April-May it will dip down, that's my expectation," he added.

Alrabeeah explained that the spread of such viruses slows down as the heat goes up.

He added that as of now the outbreak had had no impact on KSrelief's operations.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus infected more than 79,000 people in mainland China, while over 2,800 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. According to the latest WHO data, the number of those infected outside China has reached 4,691, while 67 people have died.