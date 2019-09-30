UrduPoint.com
Saudi Relief Center Head Welcomes Putin's Visit, Hopes To Discuss Humanitarian Matters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

Saudi Relief Center Head Welcomes Putin's Visit, Hopes to Discuss Humanitarian Matters

Saudi Arabia welcomes the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh and hopes to expand on previous discussions of cooperation on humanitarian projects, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia welcomes the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh and hopes to expand on previous discussions of cooperation on humanitarian projects, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that Putin would pay a visit to Saudi Arabia in the middle of October.

"First of all, we welcome President Putin to be in Saudi Arabia. The relation[ship] between Saudi Arabia and Russia is very important for us," Al-Rabeeah said.

When asked whether he would discuss humanitarian projects with Russia during Putin's visit, Al-Rabeeah said that if "the President has delegates related to our work we would love to meet with them."

"It is a continuing dialogue with them. We would like to expand on our previous discussions. First of all, we have discussed in the past three things. One is an exchange of information, building capacity and also joint projects in countries of mutual interest," the relief center head said.

Al-Rabeeah added that Russia and Saudi Arabia had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and needed to find a country that both of them were interested in for a pilot project.

The MoU deals with the exchange of information on humanitarian work, Al-Rabeeah said. As an example, he said that Saudi Arabia would inform Russia of nations it is currently helping and the "magnitude of the disaster" in each given location.

He remarked that Russia's emergency ministry had a "very good command center" and said his country hoped to learn from its experiences.

"Secondly, we want to also exchange the information of our programs with our counterparts in Russia because the more information they know about us, the better for them and for us. Thirdly we need to build capacities if we have the capabilities. We have good capabilities in the region. We can probably help. They have better capabilities in other regions that can help. So, building the capacity on either side is very good," Al-Rabeeah said.

Ahmad Al-Khateeb, the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage, told Sputnik in an interview that Saudi Arabia and Russia would sign a number of MoUs and several deals on tourism during Putin's visit.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the trip is set to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and serve as an opportunity to compare notes on the recent events in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

