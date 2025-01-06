Open Menu

Saudi Relief Convoy Crosses Jordan Into Syria To Aid Crisis-affected Populace

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 01:20 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A convoy of 60 trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed the Jaber Border Crossing into Syria the other day, marking the commencement of the Saudi relief land bridge initiative to support the Syrian people in their time of need.

Organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the relief operation includes essential supplies such as food, shelter materials, and medical aid to help alleviate the hardships faced by Syrians amid ongoing crises.

The convoy’s entry into Syria has underscored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's steadfast commitment to supporting the Syrian people during periods of adversity, reaffirming its role as a leading global donor in humanitarian efforts.

The initiative has reflected Saudi Arabia's continuous dedication to mitigating the impact of humanitarian crises through coordinated international relief operations.

