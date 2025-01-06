Saudi Relief Convoy Crosses Jordan Into Syria To Aid Crisis-affected Populace
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 01:20 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A convoy of 60 trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed the Jaber Border Crossing into Syria the other day, marking the commencement of the Saudi relief land bridge initiative to support the Syrian people in their time of need.
Organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the relief operation includes essential supplies such as food, shelter materials, and medical aid to help alleviate the hardships faced by Syrians amid ongoing crises.
The convoy’s entry into Syria has underscored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's steadfast commitment to supporting the Syrian people during periods of adversity, reaffirming its role as a leading global donor in humanitarian efforts.
The initiative has reflected Saudi Arabia's continuous dedication to mitigating the impact of humanitarian crises through coordinated international relief operations.
Recent Stories
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
More Stories From World
-
Saudi relief convoy crosses Jordan into Syria to aid crisis-affected populace5 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine15 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine15 minutes ago
-
North Korea launches first ballistic missile of 202545 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Trump 2.055 minutes ago
-
Blinken 'confident' Gaza ceasefire to come, either under Biden or after1 hour ago
-
Japan PM calls for US clarity on steel deal security concerns1 hour ago
-
Myanmar addicts battle their demons in the 'House of Love'1 hour ago
-
Indonesia launches ambitious free-meal programme to combat stunting2 hours ago
-
'Emilia Perez,' Demi Moore among winners at Golden Globes2 hours ago
-
Thunder rally to top Celtics, push NBA win streak to 152 hours ago
-
Canadian PM Trudeau likely to resign this week: report2 hours ago