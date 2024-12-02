Open Menu

Saudi Relief Plane Arrives In Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Saudi relief plane arrives in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The 27th Saudi relief plane operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) landed on Monday at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

The assistance is in keeping with Saudi Arabia's historic role in supporting the Lebanese people in times of crisis.

