Saudi relief plane arrives in poland to deliver Aid to Ukrainian People

WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) As part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's assistance to the Ukrainian people, the sixth Saudi relief plane operated by The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) arrived today at Rzeszow Airport, near the Ukrainian border, in preparation for its entry across the Polish border into Ukraine.

The cargo consists of electric generators and appliances, with a total weight of 58 tons.

This aid demonstrates the Kingdom’s historical commitment to supporting people in need and those impacted by crises and difficulties across the world