Open Menu

Saudi Representative To Arab League Receives Somali Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Saudi representative to Arab League receives Somali counterpart

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Saudi Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Mattar received in Cario today the Somali Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Elias Sheikh Omar Abubakar.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest pertaining to the work of the Arab League

Related Topics

Egypt Saudi Arab

Recent Stories

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

42 seconds ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

36 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

1 hour ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago

More Stories From World