Saudi Representative To Arab League Receives Somali Counterpart
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Saudi Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Mattar received in Cario today the Somali Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Elias Sheikh Omar Abubakar.
During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest pertaining to the work of the Arab League
Recent Stories
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Arabia’s equestrians shine in Doha tour 20244 minutes ago
-
Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot from Juve14 minutes ago
-
12th edition of Jeddah int’l travel,tourism exhibition commences14 minutes ago
-
Chiefs back in Super Bowl after Ravens flop24 minutes ago
-
San Francisco comeback stuns Lions as Niners reach Super Bowl34 minutes ago
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four44 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday44 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Monday44 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1097 against USD Monday54 minutes ago
-
Small plane crash kills 5 in southeast Brazil54 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Monday54 minutes ago
-
China issues plan for eliminating leprosy54 minutes ago