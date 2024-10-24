Open Menu

Saudi Representative To OIC Receives Islamic Solidarity Fund Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Saudi permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Suhaibani, received Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) executive director Mohammed bin Sulaiman Abalkhail at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah Region.

During the meeting, they reviewed efforts of the ISF, as it is considered one of the most important institutions supporting humanitarian and developmental work within the OIC. The ISF also serves as a vital humanitarian arm for the OIC to implement various developmental programs and projects.

The officials discussed the ISF’s key sustainable projects and emergency donations, particularly in light of the increasing humanitarian crises. The meeting also addressed the ISF role in sectors such as universities; women and children; the establishment of schools, mosques, and hospitals; and supporting youth in Islamic countries.

The meeting revealed that the number of projects implemented and funded by the ISF from its 1974 establishment until this year has reached 2,872, valued at $245,669,937, distributed across 128 countries worldwide.

Additionally, the ISF has supported projects in the sector of universities and scientific research, contributing over $91 million to this sector since its inception, and it has established or contributed to the establishment of nearly 150 universities, colleges, and institutes globally.

The officials also reviewed the ISF’s activities and achievements related to implementing the decisions of the Permanent Council and the decisions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers concerning the ISF’s activities.

