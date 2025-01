Saudi, Romanian Economy Ministers discuss cooperation at WEF 2025

Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Alibrahim, met with Romania's Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Bogdan Ivan, during the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos.

The ministers discussed ways to enhance Saudi-Romanian economic collaboration and exchanged views on global economic developments of mutual concern.