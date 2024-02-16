Saudi, Romanian foreign ministries hold political consultations

(@FahadShabbir)

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Saudi and Romanian Ministries of Foreign Affairs on thursday convened the fourth round of political consultations in Bucharest, Romania.

Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng.

Waleed El-Khereiji and Romanian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Traian Hristea co-chaired their respective delegations during the session.

The consultations focused on exploring avenues to strengthen bilateral relations across various

domains. Additionally, both sides engaged in discussions concerning regional and

international issues.

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Ghani Khayat, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Romania, was present at the meeting.