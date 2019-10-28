UrduPoint.com
Saudi Says Baghdadi 'distorted' Image Of Islam, Praises Killing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Saudi says Baghdadi 'distorted' image of Islam, praises killing

Saudi Arabia said Monday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had distorted the image of Islam, and hailed his killing by US special forces in northwest Syria

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia said Monday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had distorted the image of islam, and hailed his killing by US special forces in northwest Syria.

"The kingdom appreciates the US administration's efforts to pursue members of this terrorist organisation that distorted the real image of Islam.

.. and committed atrocities and crimes," said a Saudi foreign ministry source, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

