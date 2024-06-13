Saudi Scouts Association Offers Diverse Opportunities For 4,200 Volunteers During Hajj
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy President of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association and General Supervisor of public service camps in Makkah and the holy sites Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mudayris announced the initiation of volunteer opportunities at the camps.
These opportunities, targeting 4,200 volunteers, can be accessed through the National Volunteer Portal. Al-Mudayris emphasized the significance of volunteer work in community building, fostering national belonging, and nurturing generations.
He highlighted how volunteering offers youth the chance to develop their personalities and acquire new skills that promote positive values.
Al-Mudayris acknowledged the support of the leadership in strengthening volunteer work, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030. Furthermore, Al-Mudayris commended the remarkable efforts of all volunteers and scout leaders in the camps. Their efforts have been focused on serving pilgrims and ensuring the smooth performance of Hajj rituals.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From World
-
Shevchenko hopes Euro 2024 will remind world of Ukraine's pain3 seconds ago
-
Fonseca named as new AC Milan coach16 seconds ago
-
President of Ukraine leaves Jeddah10 minutes ago
-
Leather products exhibition opens in west Afghanistan20 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North20 minutes ago
-
Hajj 2024: 2.5mln pilgrims begin sacred journey for Divine forgiveness, blessings on Friday30 minutes ago
-
China unveils rules for fair competition reviews30 minutes ago
-
Italy's premier kicks off G7 summit to discuss global issues, Ukraine, Mideast40 minutes ago
-
Swiss govt hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit49 minutes ago
-
Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach50 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North1 hour ago
-
French citizen Louis Arnaud held in Iran arrives in Paris1 hour ago