UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Security Forces Detain 10 Terrorist Suspects - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Saudi Security Forces Detain 10 Terrorist Suspects - Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Saudi Arabian security forces have detained 10 people suspected of forming a terrorist cell, which received military aid from Iran, a spokesman for the kingdom's presidency of state security said on Monday.

"The security forces have exposed a terrorist cell, the militants of which have undergone military and field training at the facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the state security official said, as quoted by the Saudi tv.

The spokesman noted that ten people, three of whom underwent training in Iran, were detained.

Saudi Arabia and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 after the Saudi authorities executed a prominent Shia cleric. The execution prompted a wave of protests in Tehran that led to the Saudi embassy being overrun and ransacked.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Iran Saudi Tehran 2016 TV From

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

57 minutes ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

58 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

2 hours ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.