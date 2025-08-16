Open Menu

Saudi Shipping Giant Bahri Denies Allegations Of Transporting Goods To Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 12:20 AM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has strongly refuted media and social media reports alleging that it transported shipments destined for Israel, calling the claims “completely false and baseless.”

Bahri, in a statement on Friday, reaffirmed its full commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s longstanding policies on the Palestinian cause and to strict adherence to all local and international laws governing maritime transport.

“The company does not, and has never, transported any goods or shipments to Israel in any form,” Bahri stated, adding that all operations undergo strict oversight and rigorous auditing to ensure compliance with regulations.

The company warned it reserves the right to pursue legal action against those spreading “malicious allegations” intended to harm its reputation or undermine its policies.

Bahri also urged media outlets to verify information through credible sources before publishing, stressing the importance of accuracy in reporting.

