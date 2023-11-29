Saudi snares 2030 World Expo in latest success

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday won the right to host the 2030 World Expo, defeating rival bids from Italy and South Korea as well as overcoming objections from rights activists to take hold of another global mega-event.

With a pledge for an Expo "built by the world for the world", Saudi's bid smashed the opposition after a years-long lobbying campaign whose intensity caused some gnashing of teeth among its Italian rivals.

The World Expo -- which traces its history back to the 1851 Great Exhibition in London and the 1889 Exposition Universelle in Paris that saw the construction of the Eiffel Tower -- is a months-long showcase event attracting millions of visitors that aims to respond to the specific challenges of the current time.

Hosting the Expo is of immense importance for Saudi Arabia whose bid has been spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, as he seeks to secure the world's top events to showcase the kingdom across the globe.

The date of 2030 is also hugely symbolic as it coincides with the key milestone in the Vision 2030 programme of MBS to diversify Saudi Arabia economically and also culturally.

The selection of the country "underlines its influential and leading role, and the international confidence it enjoys," the official Saudi press agency quoted the prince as saying. "Saudi Arabia has become an ideal destination for hosting major international events".

The kingdom is set to host the 2034 football World Cup after emerging as the only bidder for the event and is already welcoming a host of motor-racing, golf and combat sports events.

Needing only one round of voting and securing the necessary two-thirds majority of member states at the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) organisers, Riyadh won 119 votes, South Korea's Busan 29 and Italian capital Rome 17, the BIE said.

All sides sought to sprinkle some stardust, with South Korea bringing former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon to back its bid and Italy Davis Cup-winning tennis star Jannik Sinner by video.

For Saudi, football star Cristiano Ronaldo who now plays for Riyadh side Al-Nassr, popped up with a video message. "Riyadh is an amazing city and ready to welcome all of you."