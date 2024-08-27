- Home
Saudi Snooker Player Al-Qabbani Secures 6th Place At IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Saudi Snooker Team player Ziad Al-Qabbani, aged 14, achieved an impressive sixth-place finish at the 2024 International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Junior Snooker Championships in Bengaluru, India.
The event is currently taking place from August 24-29.
Despite young age, Al-Qabbani made it to the quarterfinals before narrowly losing to Poland's Michelle Sarbersek with a score of 3-1.
His exceptional performance in both the preliminary rounds and the final stages significantly contributed to overall ranking.
Saudi female players Manar Al-Blowi and Noot Al-Blowi exited the under-21 category during the group stage.
