UrduPoint.com

Saudi, South Korean Transport Ministers Sign 2 MoUs On Mobility, Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Saudi, South Korean Transport ministers sign 2 MoUs on mobility, roads

Inister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and his South Korean counterpart, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong, have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of mobility and roads

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and his South Korean counterpart, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong, have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of mobility and roads.

The first MoU on the future of mobility and innovation in the field of transport and logistics services aims to support and adopt the latest mobility technologies using clean energy and explore areas of expertise for cooperation in the innovation, research, and development fields.

Additionally, the mobility MoU seeks to harmonize policies and legislations for connected and autonomous vehicles as well as to benefit from experiences in the field of aviation and airport infrastructure.

As per the MoU, the two sides will also exchange and endorse experiences to solve challenges facing the adoption of modern technologies in the transportation and logistics services sector.

Meanwhile, the roads MoU aims to exchange expertise with regard to road construction, asset management, operation, maintenance, and road safety and to develop the Saudi road research center.

Related Topics

Exchange Vehicles Road Saudi North Korea From Airport

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakist ..

Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakistan After Arrest of Former Prim ..

11 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO for keeping customer service centres fun ..

CEO MEPCO for keeping customer service centres functional 24/7

11 minutes ago
 Violent PTI mob sets APP, Radio Pakistan offices o ..

Violent PTI mob sets APP, Radio Pakistan offices on fire

9 minutes ago
 Court dismisses plea to file FIR into death of Kar ..

Court dismisses plea to file FIR into death of Karachi Zoo Elephant Noor Jahan

9 minutes ago
 Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreig ..

Bidens, Associates Receive Over $10Mln From Foreign Nationals, Firms - Oversight ..

13 minutes ago
 Fazl calls for NEAP to strengthen economy, support ..

Fazl calls for NEAP to strengthen economy, support neglected communities

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.