Saudi State Media Reports Kingdom to Partially Lift COVID-19 Curfew

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered to lift the coronavirus-related curfew across the country, except for the city of Mecca and a number of other designated areas, starting on Sunday until May 13, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an official decree.

The decree also stipulated the reopening of retail stores, shopping centers and the resumption of construction works.

The document re-emphasized the importance of social distancing and other precautionary measures but left it upon "relevant authorities" to decide whether to shut down restaurants, cinemas, beauty salons and other facilities if such measures were not observed.

Earlier this week, the Saudi authorities announced the closure of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in the city of Medina, which are the two holiest sites in islam, during the holy month of Ramadan, which began on Thursday and will last through May 23 this year.

As of Saturday, Saudi Arabia has recorded some 16,300 and 136 deaths from COVID-19 with a stable increase of about 1,000 cases daily throughout the week.