Saudi State Oil Giant Aramco to Invest $7Bln in South Korean Petrochemical Facility

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced on Thursday its biggest South Korean investment of $7 billion in country's petrochemical production facility

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced on Thursday its biggest South Korean investment of $7 billion in country's petrochemical production facility.

"Aramco is making its biggest ever investment in South Korea to develop one of the world's largest refinery-integrated petrochemical steam crackers through its S-OIL affiliate, in line with the company's strategy to maximize the crude to chemicals value chain," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the $7 billion investment package will help commercialize thermal crude to chemicals technology (TC2C), which enables higher chemical yield.

"The $7 billion Shaheen project aims to convert crude oil into petrochemical feedstock and would represent the first commercialization of Aramco and Lummus Technology's TC2C thermal crude to chemicals technology, which increases chemical yield and reduces operating costs," the company said.

The new facility will be able to produce up to 3.2 million tons of petrochemicals per year and is expected to be launched in 2026, the company added.

On November 10, South Korean Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih met in Seoul and agreed to enhance their countries' economic cooperation.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, Saudi Arabia is South Korea's top trading partner in the middle East, including in oil supplies, which accounts for almost 30% of Seoul's total crude oil imports in 2021.