UrduPoint.com

Saudi State Oil Giant Aramco To Invest $7Bln In South Korean Petrochemical Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Saudi State Oil Giant Aramco to Invest $7Bln in South Korean Petrochemical Facility

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced on Thursday its biggest South Korean investment of $7 billion in country's petrochemical production facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco announced on Thursday its biggest South Korean investment of $7 billion in country's petrochemical production facility.

"Aramco is making its biggest ever investment in South Korea to develop one of the world's largest refinery-integrated petrochemical steam crackers through its S-OIL affiliate, in line with the company's strategy to maximize the crude to chemicals value chain," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the $7 billion investment package will help commercialize thermal crude to chemicals technology (TC2C), which enables higher chemical yield.

"The $7 billion Shaheen project aims to convert crude oil into petrochemical feedstock and would represent the first commercialization of Aramco and Lummus Technology's TC2C thermal crude to chemicals technology, which increases chemical yield and reduces operating costs," the company said.

The new facility will be able to produce up to 3.2 million tons of petrochemicals per year and is expected to be launched in 2026, the company added.

On November 10, South Korean Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih met in Seoul and agreed to enhance their countries' economic cooperation.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, Saudi Arabia is South Korea's top trading partner in the middle East, including in oil supplies, which accounts for almost 30% of Seoul's total crude oil imports in 2021.

Related Topics

World Technology Company Oil Saudi Seoul South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea Middle East November Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz to co-anc ..

Pakistani-American journalist Amna Nawaz to co-anchor top-rated PBS 'NewsHour' p ..

5 minutes ago
 PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar

PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar

6 minutes ago
 SSWMB meeting held to discuss the collecting, disp ..

SSWMB meeting held to discuss the collecting, disposal of waste

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says States Have to Deliver 'Meaningful A ..

UN Chief Says States Have to Deliver 'Meaningful Action' on Worsening Climate Co ..

6 minutes ago
 Pelosi to Deliver Remarks on Future Plans at 12:10 ..

Pelosi to Deliver Remarks on Future Plans at 12:10 p.m. ET - Deputy Chief of Sta ..

9 minutes ago
 Red faces in France over Olympic mascots made in C ..

Red faces in France over Olympic mascots made in China

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.