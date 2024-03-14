Open Menu

Saudi Stock Exchange Ends Trading Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading higher today, gaining 109.21 points to close at 12723.15 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR11.3 billion. The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 234.31 points to close at 26680.90, with a valuation of SAR42.3 million

