Saudi Stock Exchange Ends Trading Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading higher today, gaining 35.28 points to close at 11920.94 points.
The total value of trading reported was SAR5.6 billion. The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by losing 20.70 points to close at 25596.22 points, valued at SAR64 million.
The total number of shares traded was over 2 million.
