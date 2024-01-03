Open Menu

Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Higher At 12123 Points

Published January 03, 2024

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading higher today, gaining 86.04 points to close at 12123.08 points. The total value of trading reported was SAR9.8 billion, while the total number of shares traded was 366 million.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 142.14 points to close at 24630.40 points, with a valuation of SAR26.2 million.

