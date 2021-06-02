UrduPoint.com
Saudi Stock Market Resumes Operations After Brief Technical Glitch - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:27 PM

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange Tadawul has resumed operations after being forced to temporarily halt them due to a technical failure in the trading system, the state-run Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Saudi Arabia's stock exchange Tadawul has resumed operations after being forced to temporarily halt them due to a technical failure in the trading system, the state-run Al Ekhbariya broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The Tadawul trading system suddenly came to a standstill on Wednesday's morning session at 10:57 local time (7:57 GMT), the channel reported, citing the market's statement.

As of now, all technical issues have been resolved, and the system has resumed activities. The failure reportedly lasted for 70 minutes.

