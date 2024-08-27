Saudi Team Wins Three Medals At IOAA 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Saudi team won three medals in the competitions of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in which more than 250 students from 50 countries are partaking.
The achievement is a result of qualification and training the students received in training camps held in cooperation between King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), and the Ministry of education.
Mawhiba participates in the annual global competitions to showcase its students' capabilities in observational astronomy and solve scientific problems in celestial mechanics, astrophysics, and cosmology.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition candidate ignores second summons6 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Oasis hometown abuzz after reunion tour announced7 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results7 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'7 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives US Open wobble as Sinner, Alcaraz prepare to start8 hours ago
-
Markets tread water as traders eye US rate cut, Nvidia results8 hours ago
-
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women8 hours ago
-
Paramilitary shelling kills 20 in Sudan camp: committee10 hours ago
-
Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza after 10 months10 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'10 hours ago
-
Kyiv test fired 1st Ukraine-made ballistic missile: Zelensky12 hours ago