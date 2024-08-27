Open Menu

Saudi Team Wins Three Medals At IOAA 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Saudi team won three medals in the competitions of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in which more than 250 students from 50 countries are partaking.

The achievement is a result of qualification and training the students received in training camps held in cooperation between King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), and the Ministry of education.

Mawhiba participates in the annual global competitions to showcase its students' capabilities in observational astronomy and solve scientific problems in celestial mechanics, astrophysics, and cosmology.

