Saudi Territory Not To Be Used For Military Operations Against Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The territory of Saudi Arabia will not be used for military operations against Iran, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a Saudi source

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and Saudi officials, that Iran allegedly agreed to stop arms supplies to the Houthis in Yemen as part of an agreement to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Tehran publicly denies that it provides armament to the Houthis.

On Friday, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. The joint statement was signed after days of talks between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing.

The foreign ministers of the two countries intend to meet to discuss the agreement's implementation.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh were severed in 2016 after an attack on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran by protesters against the kingdom's execution of prominent Shiite theologian Nimr al-Nimr, but in recent months both sides have expressed their desire to resolve existing differences. In an interview with The Atlantic, released in September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that his country's relations with Iran should be built as with a neighbor.

