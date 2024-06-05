Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates King Of Denmark On Constitution Day
Published June 05, 2024
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to King of Denmark Frederik X on Constitution Day.
The Crown Prince wished the Danish king continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Denmark steady progress and prosperity.
