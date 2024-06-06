Open Menu

Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates King Of Sweden On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince wished the Swedish king continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Sweden steady progress and prosperity.

