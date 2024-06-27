Open Menu

Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates President Of Djibouti On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Djibouti on Independence Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

The Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Djibouti steady progress and prosperity.

