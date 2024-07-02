Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Burundi on Independence Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness and the government and people of Burundi steady progress and prosperity.