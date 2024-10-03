SAudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Germany on Unity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his country's Unity Day.

The Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Germany steady progress and prosperity.