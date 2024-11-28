Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Albania on Independence Day

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Bajram Begaj of the Republic of Albania on his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince wished Begaj continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Albania steady progress and prosperity.