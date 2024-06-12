Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates Russian President On National Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on his country's National Day.
Saudi the Crown Prince wished Putin continued good health and happiness, the government and people of the Russian Federation steady progress and prosperity.
