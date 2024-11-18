Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates Sultan Of Oman On National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Sultanate of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on his country's National Day.
The Crown Prince wished the sultan continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Oman steady progress and prosperity.
