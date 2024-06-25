- Home
Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates The Amir Of Qatar On Anniversary Of Accession To Reign
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the anniversary of his accession to reign the country.
Saudi the Crown Prince wished the Qatari Amir continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Qatar steady progress and prosperity.
