Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of the Philippines on Independence Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to The Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on his country's Independence Day.

Saudi the Crown Prince wished Marcos Jr. continued good health and happiness, the government and people of The Philippines steady progress and prosperity.