Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Belarus on Independence Day

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on his country's Independence Day.

Saudi the Crown Prince wished Lukashenko continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Belarus steady progress and prosperity.