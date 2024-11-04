Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates The President Of Micronesia On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina, on his country’s Independence Day.
Saudi the Crown Prince wished Simina continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Micronesia steady progress and prosperity.
