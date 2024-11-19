Saudi The Crown Prince Congratulates The Prince Of Monaco On National Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Prince Albert II of Monaco on his country's National Day.
The Crown Prince wished Prince Albert continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Monaco steady progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Zunaira catches spotlight as youngest COP29 delegate, demands youth's inclusion in climat ..5 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise5 minutes ago
-
Philippines resumes accepting renewable energy contract applications5 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Tonga15 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to hold 'International conference on Conjoined Twins15 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Italy have common sensitivity toward Mediterranean: Italian senator25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host the 2025 fire and rescue World Championship25 minutes ago
-
Spain royals to visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip: media55 minutes ago
-
Burst dike leaves Filipino farmers under water55 minutes ago
-
Man held after crashing car near China school, injuring multiple children55 minutes ago
-
Over 1.8M affected by typhoons in Philippines55 minutes ago