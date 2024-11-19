Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Prince of Monaco on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Prince Albert II of Monaco on his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince wished Prince Albert continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Monaco steady progress and prosperity.