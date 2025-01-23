Saudi The Crown Prince Holds Phone Call With President Trump
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, held a phone call this evening with President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America.
During the call, Saudi the Crown Prince conveyed the congratulations of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his own congratulations to the President on the occasion of his inauguration as President of the United States, and wished the friendly American people more progress and prosperity under the President's leadership.
The two leaders discussed ways for cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to promote peace, security and stability in the middle East, in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism.
The leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties in various areas, and Saudi the Crown Prince noted the U.S. administration’s ability to create unprecedented economic prosperity and opportunity through anticipated reforms in the United States, and that the Kingdom seeks to participate in these opportunites for partnership and investment.
Saudi the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's intention to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years, in the amount of $600 billion, and potentially beyond that.
The President expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince for their congratulations, and affirmed his keeness to work with the Kingdom on all that benefits the interests of both countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From World
-
Saudi the Crown Prince holds phone call with President Trump5 minutes ago
-
Gabon to hold presidential election on April 125 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia reports SAR 540 billion in services trade, 7% annual growth5 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid thrash Salzburg to get back on Champions League track15 minutes ago
-
Gabon to hold presidential election on April 1215 minutes ago
-
Far-right AfD hails Trump win ahead of German elections15 minutes ago
-
Alswaha highlights Saudi role in promoting comprehensive, innovative, impactful AI15 minutes ago
-
Twelfth Saudi relief plane departs for Syria15 minutes ago
-
PSG comeback floors Man City as Arsenal near Champions League last 1625 minutes ago
-
New explosive wildfire erupts near Los Angeles55 minutes ago
-
Belarusian autocrat Lukashenko eyes seventh mandate1 hour ago
-
Disinformation fuels ethnic tension in Ethiopia1 hour ago