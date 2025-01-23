Open Menu

Saudi The Crown Prince Holds Phone Call With President Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Saudi the Crown Prince holds phone call with President Trump

AlUla, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, held a phone call this evening with President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America.

During the call, Saudi the Crown Prince conveyed the congratulations of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his own congratulations to the President on the occasion of his inauguration as President of the United States, and wished the friendly American people more progress and prosperity under the President's leadership.

The two leaders discussed ways for cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to promote peace, security and stability in the middle East, in addition to enhancing bilateral cooperation to combat terrorism.

The leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties in various areas, and Saudi the Crown Prince noted the U.S. administration’s ability to create unprecedented economic prosperity and opportunity through anticipated reforms in the United States, and that the Kingdom seeks to participate in these opportunites for partnership and investment.

Saudi the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's intention to broaden its investments and trade with the United States over the next four years, in the amount of $600 billion, and potentially beyond that.

The President expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince for their congratulations, and affirmed his keeness to work with the Kingdom on all that benefits the interests of both countries.

