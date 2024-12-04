Open Menu

Saudi The Crown Prince Meets President Of France, Executives From Top French Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Saudi the Crown Prince meets President of France, Executives from top French companies

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met here with French Republic President Emmanuel Macron and a group of senior executives from leading French companies.

During the meeting, participants reviewed Saudi-French relations and discussed ways to enhance these ties. They also addressed efforts to combat desertification, exchanged innovative expertise and technologies, and focused on strengthening research and development to tackle water challenges and ensure the sustainability of water resources.

Several economic initiatives were also explored.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and the official delegation accompanying the French president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Commerce From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

5 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

14 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

14 hours ago
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

14 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

14 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

14 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

14 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

14 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

14 hours ago

More Stories From World