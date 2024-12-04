Saudi the Crown Prince meets President of France, Executives from top French companies

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met here with French Republic President Emmanuel Macron and a group of senior executives from leading French companies.

During the meeting, participants reviewed Saudi-French relations and discussed ways to enhance these ties. They also addressed efforts to combat desertification, exchanged innovative expertise and technologies, and focused on strengthening research and development to tackle water challenges and ensure the sustainability of water resources.

Several economic initiatives were also explored.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and the official delegation accompanying the French president.