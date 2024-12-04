Saudi The Crown Prince Meets President Of France, Executives From Top French Companies
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met here with French Republic President Emmanuel Macron and a group of senior executives from leading French companies.
During the meeting, participants reviewed Saudi-French relations and discussed ways to enhance these ties. They also addressed efforts to combat desertification, exchanged innovative expertise and technologies, and focused on strengthening research and development to tackle water challenges and ensure the sustainability of water resources.
Several economic initiatives were also explored.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and the official delegation accompanying the French president.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
More Stories From World
-
Syria risks grave division and destruction, UN envoy warns42 seconds ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince meets with Prime Minister of Mongolia11 minutes ago
-
Afforestation technologies forum showcases inspiring initiatives21 minutes ago
-
South Korean opposition move to impeach president after martial law bid41 minutes ago
-
Shandong Museum dedicated to education & research1 hour ago
-
Georgia's ombudsman accuses police of torturing pro-EU protesters1 hour ago
-
Disbelief, outrage at South Korea's short-lived martial law1 hour ago
-
Soldiers vs office chairs: South Korea's martial law standoff2 hours ago
-
US welcomes S.Korea leader's reversal on martial law2 hours ago
-
Trump's vows of quick peace fall flat on Ukraine frontlines2 hours ago
-
Despair in Sweden as gangs recruit kids as contract killers2 hours ago
-
Near Chechnya, tracing the life of a Georgian-Ukrainian soldier2 hours ago