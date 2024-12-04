Open Menu

Saudi The Crown Prince Meets With Prime Minister Of Mongolia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met here with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on the sidelines of the One Water Summit. During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for cooperation between their two countries and ways to enhance mutual interests.

They also reviewed several topics on the agenda of the One Water Summit. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Ambassador to China and non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, and the official delegation accompanying the Mongolian prime minister.

