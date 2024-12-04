Saudi The Crown Prince Meets With World Bank President
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and World Bank President Ajay Banga met on Wednesday in Riyadh on the sidelines of the One Water Summit
During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the World Bank, focusing on the Kingdom's efforts and initiatives to address water challenges and to promote collaboration in the utilization and protection of water resources.
They also discussed key topics on the summit's agenda. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and the official delegation accompanying the World Bank president.
