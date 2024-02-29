Saudi the Crown Prince receives phone call from French President

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call today from President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic.

During the telephone conversation, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, in addition to addressing several issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and their recent repercussions, as well as the efforts made towards them to achieve security and stability.