Saudi the Crown Prince receives phone call from European Council President

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a phone call from European Council President António Costa, with whom he discussed existing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and EU countries and explored ways to enhance it across various sectors.

The two officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues and efforts undertaken to promote security and stability.