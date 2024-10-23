Saudi the Crown Prince, US Secretary of State discuss relations

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received here on Wednesday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with whom he reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation.

Discussions covered the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, and efforts to end military operations and address their security and humanitarian ramifications.

Attending the meeting from the Saudi side were Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and General Intelligence President Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan.

On the US side, US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney and Blinken’s accompanying delegation attended the meeting.