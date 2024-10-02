Saudi The Crown Prince Welcomes Attendees To The GCF Annual Meeting 2024, Held In Riyadh
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The fourth edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) Annual Meeting kicked off on Wednesday in the capital, Riyadh, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The event brings together high-level international figures, including former prime ministers, government ministers, decision-makers, policymakers, thought leaders, and CEOs, from more than 125 countries, to advance multistakeholder collaboration and action on Cyberspace issues. The GCF Annual Meeting 2024 will also run in conjunction with the Child Protection in Cyberspace (CPC) Global Summit.
Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister – may God protect him – welcomed attendees on behalf of the Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques – may God protect him, saying: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been a force for good for the benefit of humanity and human prosperity around the world. It has continuously worked to uphold the principle of cooperation, and strengthen international collaboration towards efforts that support development and prosperity for all nations.
It has initiated several initiatives aimed at achieving these genuine goals in all sectors.”
Saudi Prince added: “Cyberspace is closely linked to the growth of economies, the prosperity of societies, the security of individuals, and the stability of nations. The cross-border nature of Cyberspace means that it is increasingly important to harmonize international efforts to seize the opportunities it offers, and face the challenges it presents, by investing in people.”
Saudi Prince continued: “Believing in the importance of investing in people in this vital and promising domain, in 2020 we launched two global initiatives. The first relates to protecting children in Cyberspace, and the second focuses on empowering women in the field of cybersecurity. The institute for the Global Cybersecurity Forum is entrusted with overseeing both initiatives, as well as implementing the associated projects.”
