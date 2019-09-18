UrduPoint.com
Saudi To Announce Oil Attacks Findings As US Weighs Retaliation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:36 PM

Saudi Arabia said it will unveil the results later Wednesday of its probe into attacks on key oil installations, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to the kingdom to discuss possible retaliation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia said it will unveil the results later Wednesday of its probe into attacks on key oil installations, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to the kingdom to discuss possible retaliation.

Riyadh, which is bogged down in a five-year war against Tehran-aligned rebels in neighbouring Yemen, has said that the weapons used were Iranian-made, but has not directly blamed its arch rival.

However, the Saudi defence ministry said its spokesman would present evidence from the site of the weekend attacks that halved Saudi oil production, sending global energy markets into a tailspin.

He "will announce the final results of the investigation and present material evidence and Iranian weapons proving the Iranian regime's involvement in the terrorist attack," the ministry said.

Late Tuesday, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said international investigators, including from the UN, were joining the probe, having announced that output would return to normal by the end of the month.

The kingdom wants "proof based on professionalism and internationally recognised standards," he said.

The Saudis will present the evidence ahead of Pompeo's arrival.

