Saudi to cut oil output by another 1 mn barrels a day

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said Monday it had asked oil giant Aramco to make an additional voluntary output cut of one million barrels per day starting from June to support prices.

The move will reduce the production of the world's biggest crude exporter to 7.5 million barrels per day, the energy ministry said in a statement cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.