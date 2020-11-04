Saudi to ease restrictions on foreign workers

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it will ease key restrictions on millions of foreign workers, under reforms to its labour policy that is blamed for widespread abuses and exploitation

Human rights groups have repeatedly called on the kingdom to abolish its "kafala" sponsorship system, branded by critics as a modern form of slavery that binds workers to their Saudi employers.

The Saudi human resources and social development ministry said that from March 14, expatriates will no longer need their employers' authorisation to change jobs, travel or leave Saudi Arabia, which is home to some 10 million foreigners.

"This initiative will improve and increase the efficiency of the work environment," the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The reforms, if fully implemented, could have a big impact on the Saudi labour market and the lives of blue-collar foreign workers who lack effective recourse against overcrowded housing and exploitative employers.

Sattam Alharbi, a deputy minister at the ministry, said the changes will abolish "runaway" reports against foreign workers who do not report for duty, which effectively makes criminals at risk of being jailed and deported.

"These changes are not small changes -- it's huge," Alharbi told Bloomberg news in an interview on Wednesday.

"We aim to achieve more inclusion for Saudis, attract talent, improve the working conditions, make Saudi Arabia's labour market more dynamic and productive."However, he said the new regulations will not apply to the country's 3.7 million domestic workers, a highly vulnerable category of employees who are governed by separate regulations which he said are also under review.