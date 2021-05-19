UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi To Invest $1 Bn In Africa For Pandemic Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:02 PM

Saudi to invest $1 bn in Africa for pandemic recovery

Saudi Arabia will invest $1.0 billion to support African nations in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman told a summit in Paris, state media said

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia will invest $1.0 billion to support African nations in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman told a summit in Paris, state media said.

The summit, which brought together African leaders and global financial institutions in the French capital on Tuesday, promised to help Africa overcome the crisis with a "New Deal" to replenish treasuries and ramp up rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

"The Saudi Fund for Development will implement future projects, loans and grants in developing countries in Africa, in an amount exceeding 3.

0 Saudi Riyals, or nearly $1.0 billion this year," said Prince Mohamed, de facto ruler of the oil-rich Gulf state.

"The impact of the pandemic has been severe in low-income African countries... and it is important that we continue to make efforts to overcome this crisis through joint international action," he added, in a video address released by the official Saudi Press Agency late Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has already invested some $4 billion in various projects in the continent's energy, mining, telecommunications and food sectors, Prince Mohamed said.

Related Topics

Africa Saudi Paris Saudi Arabia Media From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

33 minutes ago

Russia to Send Some 25 Observers to Syrian Preside ..

21 seconds ago

Austrians Savor First Day of Eating Out After Long ..

22 seconds ago

US Pipeline CEO Admits Paying $4.4Mln Ransom to En ..

24 seconds ago

Moroccan Police Close Border Crossing With Ceuta E ..

26 seconds ago

Levy apologises for losing sight of Tottenham's id ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.